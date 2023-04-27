X

Event space opens in West Carrollton featuring golf simulator, arcade games

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Flyer Lie Golf (FLG), a golf improvement center and event space, is now open in West Carrollton.

“We are excited to be a part of the West Carrollton Community and the Planned Urban Development,” said owner Brian Troll. “FLG is a fun and intimate space for people to gather, celebrate, play games, and watch your favorite sports team.”

The space, located at 29 N. Elm St., features a Foresight Golf Simulator, pool table, arcade games, Nintendo Switch, darts and TVs.

ExploreSelf-pour tap house coming this spring to West Carrollton

According to a FLG press release, the space is perfect for small parties and events. A private party room is available for rent up to 30 guests for $100 per hour.

In addition, anyone interested in playing golf via the golf simulator can play for $40 per hour with up six people. Flyer Lie Golf also says coaches are available for guests who need help with their golf game or club fitting.

Troll has taught and coached golf for 15 years. He also brings 10 years of experience as a certified golf coach and director of club fitting from Golftec.

ExploreCaribou Coffee eyes return to Dayton area

Flyer Lie Golf is open for reservations only at this time, the release said. For more information, visit Flyer Lie Golf’s Facebook page or call 740-360-2076.

In Other News
1
Taylor Swift fans can save lives and win tickets to The Eras Tour by...
2
Caribou Coffee eyes return to Dayton area
3
Franco the Foodie serves traditional Italian dishes in New Carlisle
4
Treasuring the little things and sound advice: How does your mom remind...
5
New eye clinic to open in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top