Self-pour tap house coming this spring to West Carrollton

A new self-pour tap house is opening in the former space of Buffalo Wild Wings in West Carrollton.
The Slap’n Lizard Tap House will feature 50 self-pour taps and a sampling of bar food, according to owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
The couple said when customers come into the 5,600-square-foot space they will check in, give a credit or debit card and then receive a RFID card to operate the taps.
Customers can pour themselves as much or as little as they want and be charged by the ounce. A typical ounce could cost between 25 cents and $1 depending on the price of the keg and what type of beer it is, Joe explained. He also said there is a limit of 64 ounces per RFID card. If a customer reaches the limit, they will have to check in with an employee to determine if their card will be reactivated at that time.
The taps will feature four wines, six domestic beers and 40 crafts beers with a mix of ciders and seltzers, the couple said. Soda will be available as a non-alcoholic option. They plan to start small with appetizers with the hope of offering food in the future.
Joe, originally from Piqua, said the self-pour taps is an opportunity for people to try different beers and get out of their comfort zone. After his retirement from the Army in 2014, he and Michelle moved outside of Asheville, North Carolina where there was a large craft brewing scene.
“We started venturing out (and) trying different beers because we were those people that stuck to one beer and that’s what we drank,” Joe said.
After helping a friend brew beer, he eventually started brewing his own. The couple said they previously looked into opening a brewery but decided to open a self-pour tap room to display beers from all over the state.
“My wife (and I) always wanted to own our own business and work with each other,” Joe said. “A self-pour tap house is everything that we were looking for. We put other people’s beers on our taps and it helps the other businesses out.”
Michelle, originally from Tipp City, said the tap room will be family-friendly and include a covered outdoor patio that will be dog-friendly. The tap room is expected to hold around 180 people inside and 80 people outside. Estimated opening date is June 1.
The Slap’n Lizard Tap House is located at 2082 S. Alex Road. For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.
About the Author