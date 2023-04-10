Self-pour tap house coming this spring to West Carrollton

The taps will feature four wines, six domestic beers and 40 crafts beers with a mix of ciders and seltzers, the couple said. Soda will be available as a non-alcoholic option. They plan to start small with appetizers with the hope of offering food in the future.

Joe, originally from Piqua, said the self-pour taps is an opportunity for people to try different beers and get out of their comfort zone. After his retirement from the Army in 2014, he and Michelle moved outside of Asheville, North Carolina where there was a large craft brewing scene.

“We started venturing out (and) trying different beers because we were those people that stuck to one beer and that’s what we drank,” Joe said.

After helping a friend brew beer, he eventually started brewing his own. The couple said they previously looked into opening a brewery but decided to open a self-pour tap room to display beers from all over the state.

“My wife (and I) always wanted to own our own business and work with each other,” Joe said. “A self-pour tap house is everything that we were looking for. We put other people’s beers on our taps and it helps the other businesses out.”

Michelle, originally from Tipp City, said the tap room will be family-friendly and include a covered outdoor patio that will be dog-friendly. The tap room is expected to hold around 180 people inside and 80 people outside. Estimated opening date is June 1.

The Slap’n Lizard Tap House is located at 2082 S. Alex Road. For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.