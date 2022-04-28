Family-owned restaurant in Vandalia looking for new owner

Christy’s Pizza, as it’s informally known, was founded in 1960 by Dan and Betty Collinsworth. At the time, the couple took over an old restaurant already bearing the name Christy’s, and it eventually stuck. However, to make it their own, the Collinsworths added “Family Pizzeria” to the name and began offering a variety of pizzas and additional entrees, like cabbage rolls, paying homage to their Hungarian roots.

Christy's Family Pizzeria's famous cabbage rolls. Credit: Ashley Moor

Dan and Betty Collinsworth operated the pizza restaurant until they passed it down to their son, Dan Collinsworth Jr., who retained ownership for about 15 years until selling it to his brother-in-law and its current owner.

The post said Christy’s Pizza has never been for sale outside of the Collinsworth/Dent family.

“This is an amazing opportunity for someone interested in owning a great local restaurant,” Dent said in the post.

Offers for the restaurant start at $150,000.

Steve and Sarah Dent, owners of Christy's Family Pizzeria in Vandalia. Credit: Ashley Moor

“We certainly want to thank our incredible customers of this wonderful community for all of their support,” the post said. “Many of you have become friends and even family to many of our long-time employees.”

For more information, call Christy’s Family Pizzeria at 937-898-2222 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.