BreakingNews
Public Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation immediately’
dayton logo
X

Public Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation immediately’

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County posted an official order on the front door of Palermo’s Restaurant, located at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, on Tuesday, April 26 to "cease operation immediately."

Credit: Natalie Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County posted an official order on the front door of Palermo’s Restaurant, located at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, on Tuesday, April 26 to "cease operation immediately."

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
35 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County posted an official order on the front door of Palermo’s Restaurant, 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, on Tuesday, April 26.

The order states the restaurant must “cease operation immediately.”

ExploreDave Chappelle could host comedy shows in Yellow Springs this summer; public hearing to decide

“They have not paid their licensing fee,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County public information manager. “Until they pay their fee, they cannot operate.”

Restaurants in the state of Ohio are required to have a food service license to operate. Suffoletto said Palermo’s license expired March 1.

Combined ShapeCaption
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County posted an official order on the front door of Palermo’s Restaurant, located at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, on Tuesday, April 26 to "cease operation immediately."

Credit: Natalie Jones

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County posted an official order on the front door of Palermo’s Restaurant, located at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, on Tuesday, April 26 to "cease operation immediately."

Credit: Natalie Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County posted an official order on the front door of Palermo’s Restaurant, located at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, on Tuesday, April 26 to "cease operation immediately."

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The cost of a food service license varies depending on the type of restaurant. Suffoletto said he believes Palermo’s fee is around $700.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has been trying to contact the owner, Suffoletto said.

ExploreBeavercreek bakery moving to Centerville with new plans in store

Dayton.com has reached out to Palermo’s Restaurant via email for comment, but has not heard back.

Palermo’s Restaurant is an independent Kettering restaurant founded in January 2008. Randy Fontana, a U.S. Army veteran, bought the restaurant in July 2019.

In Other News
1
Dorothy Lane Market home and gift sale arrives in time for Mother’s Day
2
Dave Chappelle could host comedy shows in Yellow Springs this summer...
3
WYSO mourns loss of longtime blues host Shakin’ Dave Hussong
4
Beavercreek bakery moving to Centerville with new plans in store
5
Springfield pretzel shop to open end of May

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top