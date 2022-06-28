First Friday celebrates beginning of summer and downtown Dayton businesses

· The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. 4th St.: The Co will be open and offering light refreshments until 8 p.m. This event is free and open to all!

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection,” “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” and “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Combined Shape Caption “Sea, Cranes and Peaches,” an early 20th century work by an unidentified Korean artist, a gift of Mrs. Jefferson Patterson is among the pieces in “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” a new exhibition on display at Dayton Art Institute June 25 through September 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption “Sea, Cranes and Peaches,” an early 20th century work by an unidentified Korean artist, a gift of Mrs. Jefferson Patterson is among the pieces in “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” a new exhibition on display at Dayton Art Institute June 25 through September 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the opening of the Fall Membership Show at 6 p.m.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Explore art studios, galleries, and boutiques featuring the artwork and wares of more than 200 artists and artisans this First Friday! Shop original art directly from the artists, learn about their process and enjoy live demonstrations. Find handcrafted gifts, hand-poured candles, tropical fish, vintage and antique clothing, accessories, furniture, home decor, and art! Enjoy dinner from our food trucks and live music in the courtyard and throughout campus! It is free to attend, and we offer free parking. Art Hops are family and pet (leashed please) friendly!

· The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

Combined Shape Caption The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

· PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second Street: Broken English: 101 is a storytelling platform where education and entertainment coexist! Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Get your tickets now at daytonlive.org/events/broken-english-dayton-5/

· Toxic Brew Co., 431 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy the opening of July’s group art show highlighting local musicians and bands. Free admission during normal business hours.

Explore Americana Festival returns for 50th anniversary as bigger event with more offerings

DINING AND DRINKS

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Combined Shape Caption The southeast intersection of Fifth and Brown Streets was built in 1850. Today Salar, a restaurant that describes its' menu as serving "World-Fusion" cuisine, is located in the building at the corner. LISA POWELL /STAFF Combined Shape Caption The southeast intersection of Fifth and Brown Streets was built in 1850. Today Salar, a restaurant that describes its' menu as serving "World-Fusion" cuisine, is located in the building at the corner. LISA POWELL /STAFF

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full-service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Combined Shape Caption The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-Off Happy Hour!

For more information go to DowntownDayton.org.