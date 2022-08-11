First look inside Shaq’s Big Chicken opening tomorrow at Austin Landing

Combined Shape Caption Big Chicken, a fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, opens Thursday, Aug. 11 at Austin Landing. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Big Chicken, a fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, opens Thursday, Aug. 11 at Austin Landing. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The entire menu was built by two chefs who were friends with Shaq, Halpern said. From a culinary standpoint, it’s really well done, he said.

Big Chicken will replace another chicken restaurant, Mike’s Nashville Hot, which closed in December with no notice after five years in business.

“We know what Mike’s Nashville Hot did here before and how busy it was, how well-known it was, and to bring another high quality chicken place in this place, we’re really excited,” Christensen said.

The new restaurant is looking at opening additional locations in Beavercreek and West Chester Twp. in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Christensen said they are finalizing plans for the Beavercreek location in the next week.

“The quality of the food is second to none,” Christensen said. “It’s great that Shaq is the founder of this business and everything, but I’ve always told everyone I would have never gotten involved just because of Shaq’s name.”

“We really believe in our food. We really believe in the experience we’re able to give guests and the ability to open doors in a new place,” Halpern added.

If you were wondering whether or not Shaq could make an appearance at the restaurant, Halpern said, “He has so much love for Big Chicken. He has love for the chefs. Some of the recipes are based on his childhood recipes. He has so much love for this place. If he’s in Ohio, he’s coming here.”

Combined Shape Caption Franchisee Steve Christensen, Franchisee Mike Craddick, Franchisee Reid Richards, CEO Josh Halpern, SVP of Franchise Sam Stanovich and Franchisee Lynn Christensen (left to right) stand outside the new Big Chicken restaurant in Miami Twp. during a VIP event. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Franchisee Steve Christensen, Franchisee Mike Craddick, Franchisee Reid Richards, CEO Josh Halpern, SVP of Franchise Sam Stanovich and Franchisee Lynn Christensen (left to right) stand outside the new Big Chicken restaurant in Miami Twp. during a VIP event. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

He added that if guests are interested in finding out more about Shaq’s connection to Big Chicken, there are several videos throughout the restaurant’s website.

Big Chicken, at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp., is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by O’Neal, along with multinational, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company Authentic Brands (ABG) and events and catering company JRS Hospitality.

For more information about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.