Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

Williams said what really makes the establishment special is its dart scene.

“Fairborn is dominated by darts,” he noted.

Explore Downtown Dayton chef to open hot dog cart in March

With five soft tip boards and two steel tip boards, Flying Pig Tavern is hosting luck of the draw (LOTD) tournaments on Saturdays where participates can win cash prizes, Williams explained. He said he is working with several local businesses to add to the pot of money participants win.

The tavern hosted its first LOTD tournament Jan. 7 featuring 35 teams with a total of 70 participants, Williams said.

The tavern also has open mic nights on Wednesdays and karaoke/DJs on Fridays. Williams said he plans to have bike nights on Thursdays and cruise-ins on Fridays, once the weather breaks.

He described Flying Pig Tavern as a fun, entertainment place where you can eat a piece of pizza and have a drink. He added they are family-friendly.

“(We’re) hoping to become a great place for people to come and have fun, enjoy themselves and be a part of the Fairborn community,” Williams said.

Flying Pig Tavern is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Hours are subject to change, Williams said. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook page.