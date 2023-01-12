Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend.
James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
Williams previously owned Double Deuce at 17 Brandt St. in Dayton from 2009 to 2017 and Double Deuce Family Pizzeria at 5186 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights from 2018 to 2020.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Flying Pig Tavern features a full service bar and thin-crust pizza made with a specialty sauce from a vendor in California. Williams said guests can choose one of their two specialty pizzas or build their own. Specialty pizzas include a taco pizza or a buffalo chicken pizza drizzled in ranch.
Williams said what really makes the establishment special is its dart scene.
“Fairborn is dominated by darts,” he noted.
With five soft tip boards and two steel tip boards, Flying Pig Tavern is hosting luck of the draw (LOTD) tournaments on Saturdays where participates can win cash prizes, Williams explained. He said he is working with several local businesses to add to the pot of money participants win.
The tavern hosted its first LOTD tournament Jan. 7 featuring 35 teams with a total of 70 participants, Williams said.
The tavern also has open mic nights on Wednesdays and karaoke/DJs on Fridays. Williams said he plans to have bike nights on Thursdays and cruise-ins on Fridays, once the weather breaks.
He described Flying Pig Tavern as a fun, entertainment place where you can eat a piece of pizza and have a drink. He added they are family-friendly.
“(We’re) hoping to become a great place for people to come and have fun, enjoy themselves and be a part of the Fairborn community,” Williams said.
Flying Pig Tavern is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Hours are subject to change, Williams said. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook page.
About the Author