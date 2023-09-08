Food Truck Festival happening Sunday at Dayton’s Courthouse Square

The Gem City Community Block Party Food Truck Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton.

Festivalgoers can expect a day full of local food, retail vendors, R&B music and line dancing. Organizer Tae Winston said there will be about 10 food trucks including Shrimp Lips, Courtlands and Tones Kitchen in addition to 30 vendors with clothing, jewelry, skincare products and more.

Winston has organized many food truck festivals over the years in Dayton, but this is the first one she has hosted at Courthouse Square.

“I haven’t used this location, but I wanted to be downtown close to the buses and to where anyone can come,” Winston said.

Her favorite part of hosting food truck festivals is giving local entrepreneurs the opportunity to get their name out there and make money.

“I love giving my community something fun to do,” Winston said. “I think being downtown will make it more special because it’s close to everyone.”

Courthouse Square is located at 23 N. Main St.

