Food Truck Friday: Rallies happening around the Dayton area

What better way to celebrate the end of the work week than with a food truck rally!?
The Xenia Food Truck Rally and Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally are happening tonight with a mix of American, Mexican, Thai, South American, Asian, Soul, BBQ, Vegan, Pizza, Dessert and Coffee food trucks.
Below is the latest list of food trucks attending the rallies. Please note all food trucks are subject to change.
Xenia Food Truck Rally
- Mother Clucking Chicken Coop
- What The Taco
- Lilia’s Outside Cafe
- Cloudy Days Cotton Candy
- Smokin Barrels BBQ
- Childers Chimney Cakes
- Thai1On
- KC&J Hawaiian Ice
- Buckeye Burgers
- Mama Bearistas
Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 150 S. Miami Avenue in Xenia
For more information: Visit Xenia Food Truck Rallies’ Facebook page
Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally
- Courtlands Mobile Grill
- Empanadas & More
- Madd Marks
- IQuisines
- The Pizza Bandit
- Lit Litty’s
- Ma Dukes’ Street Food
- Tommy’s Double Barrel BBQ
- Macarons Galore
- Fifty5 Rivers Coffee
Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 700 E. 4th Street in Dayton
For more information: Visit Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally’s Facebook page
