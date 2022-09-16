Former Sugar Guild chef to host Saturday brunch at Dayton tavern

The brunch will feature sausage gravy and biscuits for $12.50 and buckeye bubble waffles for $10.50. Pearson said she has also made a fresh batch of whiskey maple syrup. The syrup is made with real Haitian vanilla beans, straight from the island with love from her godmother Melanie Dupr, Pearson explained in a Facebook post.

Brunch will be available for carryout and dine-in. Guests can text pre-orders for carryout to 740-908-1699 with their name and pick up time.

Combined Shape Caption DD Pearson, the former chef at The Sugar Guild, is hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption DD Pearson, the former chef at The Sugar Guild, is hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Pearson said they are going to see how Saturday’s brunch goes and maybe next week add bacon and potatoes.

“The Red Carpet is a different vibe, but we love it,” Pearson said.

A full bar will be available and there will be games on the TVs, she added.

Pearson said she is continuing to look for a space to house her dream restaurant. If someone can draw up plans for a new wood-fire oven, she would love to cook breakfast and brunch for the community again. She is also booking private parties for the holidays and offering pre-order bakery items for those interested. For more information, call 740-908-1699.

For more information about The Red Carpet Tavern, located at 3301 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, visit the tavern’s Facebook page.