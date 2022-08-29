Free Instagram-friendly pop-up exhibit to highlight downtown Dayton businesses

A one-of-a-kind, self-guided pop-up exhibit celebrating a variety of downtown Dayton businesses and organizations is coming to The STRATACACHE Tower on Monday, Sept. 12 for nearly three weeks.
“Think Museum of Ice Cream, Color Factory, Hall of Breakfast, etc. (but on a much smaller scale),” said Sarah Hiatt, events coordinator at The STRATACACHE Tower. “Daytonopoly is an Instagram-friendly, interactive experience that walks you through 18 different spaces, each featuring a downtown business or organization.”
Hiatt explained the events team at The STRATACACHE Tower is taking the concept of Monopoly, where you travel through a city block, and turning it into a fresh, new, family-friendly experience.
“The STRATACACHE Tower is in the heart of the city, and with that we have a great opportunity to contribute and bring people together in our space,” Hiatt said. “We looked at the possible community needs we could fill through an event and tried to create something that would encompass a few of them.”
Daytonopoly will feature businesses and organizations like Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Dayton Dragons, MADE by, Surf Dayton, Omega Music and Luna Gifts & Botanicals.
Guests will be able to go on a self-guided tour through the exhibit and take photos in the interactive experiences that feature tire swings, mini bikes, record players and much more. The experience is expected to take 60 to 90 minutes.
Hiatt said she is looking forward to many aspects of this exhibit including a tire swing under a balloon ceiling, inspired by Billie Gold Bubble Tea, and cupcake piñatas.
“Overall, I’m just looking forward to seeing people discover – or rediscover – some of the best parts of downtown Dayton,” Hiatt said.
The exhibit is not only something new for people in the community to see but a launchpad for them to discover businesses and organizations in downtown Dayton, Hiatt explained.
Daytonopoly will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 30. The exhibit will be closed on Sundays. The STRATACACHE Tower is located 40 N. Main St., Dayton.
Admission is free but guests must reserve a ticket online for their desired day/time.
For more information or to reserve your ticket, visit www.daytonopoly.com or Daytonopoly’s Instagram page.
