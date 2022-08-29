Free Instagram-friendly pop-up exhibit to highlight downtown Dayton businesses

Daytonopoly will feature businesses and organizations like Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Dayton Dragons, MADE by, Surf Dayton, Omega Music and Luna Gifts & Botanicals.

Guests will be able to go on a self-guided tour through the exhibit and take photos in the interactive experiences that feature tire swings, mini bikes, record players and much more. The experience is expected to take 60 to 90 minutes.

Hiatt said she is looking forward to many aspects of this exhibit including a tire swing under a balloon ceiling, inspired by Billie Gold Bubble Tea, and cupcake piñatas.

“Overall, I’m just looking forward to seeing people discover – or rediscover – some of the best parts of downtown Dayton,” Hiatt said.

The exhibit is not only something new for people in the community to see but a launchpad for them to discover businesses and organizations in downtown Dayton, Hiatt explained.

Daytonopoly will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 30. The exhibit will be closed on Sundays. The STRATACACHE Tower is located 40 N. Main St., Dayton.

Admission is free but guests must reserve a ticket online for their desired day/time.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, visit www.daytonopoly.com or Daytonopoly’s Instagram page.