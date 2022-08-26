BACK TO SCHOOL FUN GUIDE: 25 things around Dayton to excite college students

From the University of Dayton to Wright State University, classes are in session. But college doesn’t have to be all about the books. When it’s time for a break, here are 25 fun things to do around the region.
1. TWO SOCIAL 🎮🍸
DETAILS: From axe throwing to a gaming wall with Super Smash Bros., Two Social is an ideal hangout spot in the Miami Valley. Grab a drink from their full-service bar and play a board game or take your best shot at bocce ball.
LOCATION: 123 E. Third Street, Dayton
MORE INFORMATION: www.2socialdayton.com | Facebook | Instagram
2. NOW AND ZEN DIY STUDIO 🌿🎁
DETAILS: Now and Zen DIY Studio is a place where you can create your own natural works of art. Guests can stop in during their “walk-in hours” to create their own air plant, fern or succulent terrarium.
The studio also has crystals, Zen gardens, gifts and plants available for purchase.
LOCATION: 121 E. Third Street, Dayton
MORE INFORMATION: www.shopnowandzen.com | Facebook | Instagram
3. THE OREGON DISTRICT 🎶🍹
DETAILS: From live music to food and drinks, The Oregon District is the perfect destination for a night out. Dance the night away at Newcom’s or grab a Dayton inspired gift at Heart Mercantile.
The Oregon District is a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) which allows guests 21+ to purchase an alcoholic beverage served in a branded cup and enjoy that beverage outdoors within the designated area. Those interested in purchasing a DORA drink can find a DORA sticker on the entrances of participating vendors.
Some bars/restaurants in the Oregon District require guests to be 21+ with a valid ID. For example, Blind Bob’s requires patrons to be 21+ when there are shows after 8 p.m. The best way to double check requirements is to call the bar/restaurant.
LOCATION: E. Fifth Street, Dayton
MORE INFORMATION: www.theoregondistrict.org | Facebook | Instagram
4. WILEY’S COMEDY CLUB 🎙🤣
DETAILS: Dayton’s first and Ohio’s oldest comedy club is sure to bring you some great laughs. Wiley’s Comedy Club features a variety of comedians from national touring acts to local performers. Shows are typically Friday, Saturday and occasionally Sunday.
Guests must be 18 or older with a valid ID. Tickets are available online or by calling 937-224-JOKE.
LOCATION: 101 Pine Street, Dayton
MORE INFORMATION: www.wileyscomedy.com | Facebook | Instagram
5. YELLOW CAB TAVERN 🎙🍺
DETAILS: The Yellow Cab Tavern is a place for people to hang out and grab a beer while listening to live music, attending a food truck rally or viewing an art show. The tavern also has karaoke or trivia throughout the week.
LOCATION: 700 E. Fourth Street, Dayton
MORE INFORMATION: www.yellowcabtavern.com | Facebook | Instagram
6. THE NEON 🎥🍿
DETAILS: Dayton’s independent, non-profit, art house cinema is a unique spot to watch foreign and indie films, mainstream movies and documentaries. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online.
LOCATION: 130 E. Fifth Street, Dayton
MORE INFORMATION: www.neonmovies.com | Facebook | Instagram
7. DAYTON ART INSTITUTE 🎨🖼
DETAILS: The Dayton Art Institute features a collection of galleries and exhibitions. According to the museum’s website, their collection spans 5,000 years of art history including American, Ancient American, Asian and European fine and decorative art collections.
College students with a valid ID will receive discounted admission.
LOCATION: 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.daytonartinstitute.org | Facebook | Instagram
8. 2ND STREET MARKET 🥕👩🌾
DETAILS: 2nd Street Market has over 40 growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants in the former Baltimore and Ohio Railroad freight depot.
From buying local produce to handmade gifts, guests can find something unique while shopping local.
LOCATION: 600 E. Second Street, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market | Facebook
9. FIVE RIVERS METROPARKS 🌳🐦
DETAILS: Five Rivers MetroParks is a public park system in the Dayton area featuring a variety of parks, conservation areas and trails. Those who love nature can walk up the tree tower at Cox Arboretum to see some incredible views or visit Wegerzyn Gardens to take some fun photos at their formal gardens.
LOCATION: Nearly 20 parks around the Dayton area (more details about exact location online)
MORE INFO: www.metroparks.org | Facebook | Instagram
10. SURF DAYTON ☀🌊
DETAILS: The Miami Valley may be a bit far from the ocean, but for those who love to surf Surf Dayton has a lot to offer.
Surf Dayton offers private lessons and group clinics for river surfing as well as river stand-up paddleboarding and flatwater SUP lessons. They also have a retail surf shop and rental/repair services.
LOCATION: Eastwood MetroPark or RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton and Buck Creek State Park in Springfield (more details about exact locations online)
MORE INFO: www.surfdayton.com | Facebook | Instagram
11. LEVITT PAVILION 🎶🎙
DETAILS: What’s better than sitting outside and listing to live music? The Levitt Pavilion is an outdoor music venue featuring a variety of free concerts all summer long. Guests can bring a lawn chair or blanket, some snacks and drinks and listen to music all evening long.
LOCATION: 134 S. Main Street, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.levittdayton.org | Facebook | Instagram
12. THE TANK - INSPIRED BY CENTERPOINT ENERGY 🎙🎸
DETAILS: The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy is an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade. Organizers are inviting the public to listen to local artists in an event series called “After the Levitt.”
Guests are able to purchase drinks and snacks at the bar with all proceeds going back into getting more local artists in the space.
LOCATION: 39 W. Fourth Street, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.cultureworks.org | Facebook | Instagram
13. SCHUSTER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 🎭🎤
DETAILS: The Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center features a variety of local, national and international entertainment. Enjoy a night out on Broadway courtesy of Dayton Live. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, consisting of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Opera, particularly offers $5 tickets to their assortment of diverse shows.
LOCATION: Second and Main Streets, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.daytonlive.org and www.daytonperformingarts.org | Facebook | Instagram
14. DAY AIR BALLPARK ⚾💚
DETAILS: There are a few home games left in the Dayton Dragons season. The minor league baseball team plays at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton. Guests can grab a bite to eat at the ballpark or visit one of the local establishments surrounding the park.
Single game tickets can be purchased online.
LOCATION: 220 N. Patterson Boulevard, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.milb.com/dayton | Facebook | Instagram
15. DAYTON ALE TRAIL 🍺🍸
DETAILS: The 2022 Dayton Ale Trail is one way of exploring the area’s craft beer community. Passports featuring 31 local breweries are available at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth Street in Dayton.
Participants have the full calendar year to visit each participating brewery and get a stamp with a purchase at each brewery. Once the passport is filled, participants present theirs at the Yellow Cab Tavern to redeem a prize. The prize is a 16-ounce stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.
LOCATION: 31 breweries in the Miami Valley (more details about exact locations online)
MORE INFO: www.daytoncvb.com/things-to-do/dayton-ale-trail/
16. CARILLON HISTORICAL PARK 🦅📖
DETAILS: Carillon Historical Park is a 65-acre museum all about the history of Dayton. From a fully operational 1930s letterpress print shop to The James F. Dicke Family Transportation Center, guests can learn the many stories of how Dayton changed the world.
LOCATION: 1000 Carillon Boulevard, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.daytonhistory.org | Facebook | Instagram
17. WOODLAND CEMETERY AND ARBORETUM 🌳🌲
DETAILS: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum is one of the five oldest rural garden cemeteries in the United States. There are more than 3,000 trees on the grounds to shelter thousands of gravesites, which include a who’s who of Dayton’s historic past.
The highest point in Dayton is at the cemetery’s Look Out Point.
LOCATION: 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.woodlandcemetery.org | Facebook
18. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE U.S. AIR FORCE ✈💙
DETAILS: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is the world’s largest military aviation museum. According to its website, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles along with thousands of artifacts.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week with free admission and parking.
LOCATION: 1100 Spaatz Street, Dayton (located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)
MORE INFO: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil | Facebook
19. DIXIE TWIN DRIVE-IN 🎬🍿
DETAILS: The Dixie Twin Drive-In Theater features two screens of “first-run” movies. Watch a movie in your car or bring a radio and lawn chairs to watch outside.
Gates open an hour before the movie starts. The drive-in season runs until the end of October.
LOCATION: 620 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.dixietwin.com | Facebook
20. SCENE75 ENTERTAINEMENT CENTER 🎢⛳
DETAILS: Scene75 Dayton features 14 attractions, 150 arcade games, two bars and a restaurant. From indoor go-karts to laser tag and mini-golf, the entertainment center is filled with fun for all ages.
Scene75 does not have an admission fee. Instead, guests load money onto a Scene75 Game Card to swipe at games and attractions in order to play.
LOCATION: 6196 Poe Avenue, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.scene75.com/dayton | Facebook | Instagram
21. YELLOW SPRINGS 🎨🌲
DETAILS: The village of Yellow Springs is known as one of “America’s Coolest Small Towns,” according to Budget Travel. From visiting one of the many local shops to getting a bite to eat at a local restaurant, there is much to do in this colorful, laidback village. Visitors can even venture out of the downtown area and hike at Glen Helen or grab an ice cream cone at Young’s Jersey Dairy.
For more of what Yellow Springs has to offer, visit the village’s website.
LOCATION: Downtown Yellow Springs
MORE INFO: www.yellowspringsohio.org | Facebook | Instagram
22. ROUND1 🎳🎱
DETAILS: Round1 is an entertainment facility located at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. It features a variety of activities for all ages including bowling, karaoke, billiards and arcade games. Guests can also purchase beer, wine or food.
LOCATION: 2727 Fairfield Commons Boulevard, Beavercreek
MORE INFO: www.round1usa.com
23. WILD AXE THROWING 🪓🎯
DETAILS: Experience the thrill of throwing an axe at a target at Wild Axe Throwing. All you have to do is book one of its 11 lanes with up to six throwers. Guests will also have access to a variety of pinball machines and a bar.
LOCATION: 3251 Seajay Drive, Beavercreek
MORE INFO: www.wildaxethrowing.com | Facebook | Instagram
24. FREEDOM FLY FITNESS ♥💙
DETAILS: Have you ever wanted to fly? Now’s your chance at Freedom Fly Fitness, a low impact, high intensity workout.
Freedom Fly Fitness features 45-minute classes that range from level one to level three. Level one teaches the basics. Level two adds weights and leg bands and level three intensifies.
LOCATION: 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
MORE INFO: www.freedomflyfitness.com | Facebook | Twitter
25. YELLOW ROSE NIGHTCLUB 🎶🍸
DETAILS: The Yellow Rose Nightclub is your destination for country music and line dancing on Friday and Saturday nights. The music switches after midnight to popular dancing songs.
The nightclub is open to those 18+ with a valid ID.
LOCATION: 854 Watertower Lane, Dayton
MORE INFO: Facebook | Instagram
