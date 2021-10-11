dayton logo
Freebie: Teachers can enjoy free breakfast this week at McDonald’s

Teachers can choose from an entrée breakfast sandwich, including Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. (Source: Facebook)
What to Know
7 minutes ago

Teachers everywhere can enjoy a free “thank you” breakfast this week only.

Through Friday, Oct. 15, McDonald’s is giving away breakfast to teachers, school staff and administrators nationwide at participating restaurants. The offer is only valid during McDonald’s breakfast hours.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, in a release. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

Eligible customers just need to show a valid work ID to redeem their free breakfast. The free breakfast will be served in a classic Happy Meal box with a choice of an entrée breakfast sandwich, a hash brown and a beverage choice of a medium hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

