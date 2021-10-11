Freebie: Teachers can enjoy free breakfast this week at McDonald’s

Through Friday, Oct. 15, McDonald’s is giving away breakfast to teachers, school staff and administrators nationwide at participating restaurants. The offer is only valid during McDonald’s breakfast hours.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, in a release. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”