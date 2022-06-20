Furniture store to have pop-up location at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Morris Clearance and Closeouts is the newest store to have a pop-up location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.
The furniture store is running a $5 million furniture and mattress sell off in the former Elder Beerman space for a limited time.
“The town center looks forward to welcoming guests to Morris Clearance and Closeouts and continuing to create safe, memorable experiences for the community,” officials at The Mall at Fairfield Commons said in a release.
Morris Clearance and Closeouts will have living room furniture, dining sets, bedrooms and mattresses at discounted prices through August.
“At cost, near cost, and below cost! Their loss is your gain,” the release said. “Come in, choose a designer piece, make a deal, and take it home the same day.”
Delivery is available on purchases.
The Mall at Fairfield Commons, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is home to more than 130 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
