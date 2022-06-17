GET ACTIVE: Connecting the mind, body and spirit

From a summer solstice yoga practice to an overnight women’s yoga and hiking retreat, Daniel’s events blend me-time and mother nature. There are also essential oil workshops and wildflower picking opportunities included with some of the fitness programs. Warm sunshine, a gentle breeze, birds chirping and the fresh scent of a wildflowers – the experiences engage the senses. Sites like Cedar Ridge Trails in Miamisburg and the Frost Farmstead, in Xenia provide the perfect backdrop for the events.

“Nature has such a healing effect,” Daniel said. “And there is something about being outdoors that is so uplifting.”

Miniature donkeys and baby geese add to the atmosphere at the Frost Farmstead.

“The whole experience of being out there is so unique,” Daniel said. “It enables you to be in the present moment and engage with your surroundings.”

While the events vary, meditation and mindfulness are common elements. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a variety of emotional and physical benefits of meditation practice including increasing imagination and creativity, reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality, and lowering resting heart rate and blood pressure. Meditation might also be useful to help manage symptoms of conditions such as asthma, cancer, chronic pain and heart disease.

“It’s adding a lot of value to people’s lives by learning coping skills,” Daniel said.

The camaraderie of the events is also valuable. Daniel has noticed that making connections has become even more important as a result of the pandemic.

“Events like the retreat offer the opportunity to gather and talk about what you’re going through and hear other people’s stories as well,” she said. “You realize that you’re not alone.”

Upcoming Summer Events for The Lifestyle Technique

June

* Mini Retreat with yoga, meditation and essential oil workshop (June 18) at Cedar Ridge Trails

* Summer Solstice yoga and farm-to-table dinner (June 21) at the Frost Farmstead

* Yoga and you-pick wildflower bundle (June 22, 29) at the Frost Farmstead

* Overnight Women’s Yoga and Hiking Retreat (June 24-25) at the Frost Farmstead.

July

* Sunset yoga and you-pick wildflower bundle (July 6, 20 and 27) at the Frost Farmstead

* Summer Sunset yoga/meditation and farm-to-table dinner (July 21) at the Frost Farmstead

* Mini Retreat with yoga, meditation, and essential oil workshop (July 23) at Cedar Ridge Trails