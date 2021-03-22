Here are the 10 most-needed jobs in the Dayton region

Ads for drivers of heavy and tractor-trailer trucks were the most common online job listings in the 12-county JobsOhio West region that includes the Dayton area, according to data compiled from the state’s OhioMeansJobs.com online portal for the 30 day period ending Jan. 13.
The Dayton Daily News investigated the local job market and efforts on training workers for the future in a project that published over the weekend.
That story included information on the most job ads by position, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
1. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (1,442)
2. Registered nurses (1,412)
3. Software developers, applications (1,167)
4. First-time supervisors of retail workers (1,003)
5. Retail salespersons (766)
6. Information security analysts (441)
7. Clerks-stockroom, warehouse or storage yard (413)
8. Customer service representatives (403)
9. First-line supervisors of food prep/serving workers (392)
10. Cashiers (368)
Dayton Daily News investigates
» Job openings plentiful, workers scarce: ‘It’s all hands on deck to get people trained’
» How one local business is getting its workers trained
» Wright State review of athletics comes as overall spending under scrutiny
» Dams holding back more water in recent decades in southwest Ohio
» Two Dayton-area malls with financially challenged owner intricately tied to communities’ economic growth