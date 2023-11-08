BreakingNews
Pulitzer Prize winner headlines 2024 Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop

Holiday dance venue to open next week in Beavercreek

By Alex Cutler
21 minutes ago
This holiday season, families can dance the night away to classic holiday songs and decorations at Santa’s Silent Disco, a new venue opening at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Friday, Nov. 17.

The venue, located in the former space of Melt Bar & Grilled, will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. The price is $17 for adults and $14 for children under 16. Groups of 10 or larger can receive the discounted rate of $12 per person. A season pass is also available for $99.

“The trend has been to focus on adult entertainment with Silent Discos but we know that kids like it just as much, if not more,” said Brian Johnson, Santa’s Silent Disco partner, in a press release. “We’re also building out a small concessions area focusing on holiday themed hand craft sodas, local bakery goods and some light snacks.”

Johnson adds the company has already discussed working with other clubs and groups to possibly enter the space along with a charity concept for fundraisers throughout the run of the event.

To kick off the venue’s run, Santa will operate the DJ station at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

HOW TO GO

What: Santa’s Silent Disco

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 17-Dec. 31

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C, Beavercreek

More info: @santasilentdisco on social media or https://www.santasilentdisco.com/

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

