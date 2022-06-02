dayton logo
X

Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

Combined ShapeCaption
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway has purchased Zombie Dogz. The food truck is located at the casino’s new outdoor space, Sunset Patio Bar.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
57 minutes ago

A popular, long-time Dayton food truck known for its gourmet hot dogs is staying in the Miami Valley after Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway purchased it earlier this year and began operations in May.

“Zombie Dogz was an extremely popular Dayton favorite in food trucks. The cult following that it has as well as the tie to old Hollywood horror movies, made it an easy decision,” Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming said. “Also, we didn’t want to see the truck close or leave the area, so we thought it was a win-win situation.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Woffindale told Dayton.com that Hollywood Gaming had been looking to partner with a “popular local food favorite” when they contacted Dave VanArtsdalen, the previous owner of Zombie Dogz. She said they hit it off right away.

“We were really impressed with what he had built and wanted to be a part of it,” Woffindale said. “The timing was right and everything worked out to keep Zombie Dogz in the Dayton community.”

ExploreCheck Your Head opens in Oregon District: ‘We’re not just a smoke shop’

Zombie Dogz is now located in the casino’s new outdoor space, Sunset Patio Bar. Guests can enter through the racing entrance to enjoy a Zombie dog, a drink and even karaoke. The menu features Zombie Dogz staples such as The Waking Dead, Killer Gauge, Juan of the Dead and Victim 13. Woffindale said they are planning to start rotating and featuring some specials that the food truck previously offered.

Combined ShapeCaption
Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Woffindale said Hollywood Gaming team members are staying true to VanArtsdalen’s genius and following his recipes exactly. She added that he has been very involved in the transition.

Hollywood Gaming is focusing on letting people know where Zombie Dogz is and that the food truck is available for private events. Beyond that, Woffindale said they will see where it takes them.

Explore8 new stores opening soon at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville

“We are part of a much larger corporation, but we have woven ourselves into Dayton and we operate with such a sense of community here. We work with local vendors and constantly look for partnerships where it helps both businesses,” Woffindale said. “This is our home; this is our team’s home, and we are proud to be here in Dayton. We want our community and the businesses in it to succeed. We are happy to have Zombie Dogz still in Dayton, where it can be enjoyed by the same people who gave it it’s start.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: HANDOUT

Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: HANDOUT

Combined ShapeCaption
Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar.

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

In May 2020, Zombie Dogz closed its brick-and-mortar location on Brown Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2021, the food truck ended its season early due to circumstances they could not discuss at that time, according to a post on the food truck’s former Facebook page.

Zombie Dogz is open 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. If you are interested in booking the food truck for a private event, email zombiedogzdayton@gmail.com.

For more information, click here.

In Other News
1
8 new stores opening soon at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville
2
10 noteworthy shows to see in June
3
Mike’s Bike Park’s summer camp is back by popular demand
4
Check Your Head opens in Oregon District: ‘We’re not just a smoke shop’
5
New restaurant, bar to open in July at Xenia golf club

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top