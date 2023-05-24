X

Huber Heights artist’s work on display at Dayton Society of Artists

Paintings by Huber Heights artist Edy Martin will be on display for a limited time at the Dayton Society of Artists the weekend of June 2.

The “Edy Martin: Retrospective Art Show and Sale” will donate part of the proceeds from the sale to the Dayton Food Pantry, and Martin said she hopes that her work will go to loving homes in the process.

Her paintings are “painterly and impressionistic,” as she explained, and capture landscapes of her life alongside portraits and still-life paintings. Martin works in oil paints and pastels to create the art she has been making for over 50 years.

Some of her biggest inspiration for her work comes from the presence of God in Romantic-era paintings, and Martin said she tries to capture that same spirituality in people and landscapes.” Her art is also inspired by travel that she did early on in her life and iconic Dayton landscapes.

Martin’s husband was in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany for an assignment. During that time, Martin took art lessons and visited museums like the world-famous Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. When the couple returned to the U.S. after her husband’s retirement over five decades ago, they chose to root their lives in Huber Heights.

Martin enriched her artistry through classes at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University, but she said the workshops she takes with other artists — including Wolf Kahn, Doug Dawson, John Carter, Charles Gruppe and Albert Handell — are the most influential on her work.

The artist has been with the Dayton Society of Artists for over 50 years, and Martin and her family will celebrate her artistry with an opening reception including music, light appetizers and wine Friday, June 2, and a closing reception on Saturday, June 3.

HOW TO GO

What: “Edy Martin: Retrospective Art Show and Sale”

When: Friday, June 2, to Saturday, June 3; The opening reception on Friday is from 6 to 9 p.m., and the closing reception on Saturday is from 2 to 6 p.m. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during exhibitions.

Where: The Dayton Society of Artists, located at 48 High St., Dayton.

More Information: Visit https://daytondsa.org/event-5285264.

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

