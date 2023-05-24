Huber Heights artist’s work on display at Dayton Society of Artists

Martin’s husband was in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany for an assignment. During that time, Martin took art lessons and visited museums like the world-famous Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. When the couple returned to the U.S. after her husband’s retirement over five decades ago, they chose to root their lives in Huber Heights.

Martin enriched her artistry through classes at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University, but she said the workshops she takes with other artists — including Wolf Kahn, Doug Dawson, John Carter, Charles Gruppe and Albert Handell — are the most influential on her work.

The artist has been with the Dayton Society of Artists for over 50 years, and Martin and her family will celebrate her artistry with an opening reception including music, light appetizers and wine Friday, June 2, and a closing reception on Saturday, June 3.

HOW TO GO

What: “Edy Martin: Retrospective Art Show and Sale”

When: Friday, June 2, to Saturday, June 3; The opening reception on Friday is from 6 to 9 p.m., and the closing reception on Saturday is from 2 to 6 p.m. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during exhibitions.

Where: The Dayton Society of Artists, located at 48 High St., Dayton.

More Information: Visit https://daytondsa.org/event-5285264.