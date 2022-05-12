dayton logo
Ice Cream Fest kicks off soon with plenty of creamy options

The 2022 Big Chill Ice Cream Fest will take place May 20-30. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Alexis Larsen
51 minutes ago

A big chill is setting its eyes on warmer weather.

The 2022 Big Chill Ice Cream Fest will take place from May 20-30.

The self-guided tour is $25 per booklet with proceeds benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dayton.

Confirmed participants include:

• 3 Dips, Miamisburg

• Ben & Jerry’s, Dayton

• Dixie Dairy Dreem, Moraine

• Graeter’s, Oakwood

• J.D.’s Old Fashioned Custard, Englewood

• Jubie’s Creamery, Fairborn or Moraine

• PangeaKeto Dayton, Washington Twp.

• K & W, Springboro

• The Root Beer Stande, Dayton

• Yagoots, Springboro

The booklet is filled with coupons that can be exchanged for a chilled treat during business hours at each of the stops.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Planned2Give.org or at the Ronald McDonald House, 555 Valley St., Dayton.

“We are very excited to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton for our second Big Chill Ice Cream Fest on Tour,” said Jeff Jackson Co-founder of Planned2Give. “We are equally as excited to be working with all of our generous ice cream shops who agreed to participate again this year as well as a few new ones... We hope a lot of families take the opportunity to support an amazing local charity, in this unofficial kick-off to summer week and weekend.”

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

