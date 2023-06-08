Iconic Dayton restaurant closed for transition to new ownership

Tank’s Bar & Grill, located at 2033 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, is closed as it transitions to new ownership, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“New owners love Tank’s history and want to preserve and make it even better,” the Wednesday night post stated. “Watch this page for the announcement! Thanks to our new and loyal customers!”
Dayton.com reached out to Tank’s via Facebook. The previous owner and new owners are not ready to discuss the transition at this time.
Since opening in 1987 in the former home of Walnut Hills Bar, Tank’s has become an iconic Dayton institution.
For more information, visit www.tanksbarandgrill.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.
