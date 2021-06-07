Free admission: Cincinnati Zoo offers COVID-19 vaccine incentive soon

“Pack a mask if you want to participate in giraffe feedings, pet a goat, or interact with the Galapagos tortoises,” said Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo director, in a release. “They will also be required for private animal encounters and behind-the-scenes tours.”

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden members no longer need to make reservations, but for now, non-members will still need to make reservations.

The Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

More information on the zoo’s COVID-19 policies can be found here.