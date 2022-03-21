Initial acts announced for 2022 Werk Out Festival

dayton logo
Dayton-based rock band The Werks have announced an initial lineup for The Werk Out Festival, slated July 14-16 at the Legend Valley Concert and Campground in Thornville, Ohio.

Known for creating their own “psychedelic dance rock,” The Werks “fuses shredding guitar with the screaming organ of jam and classic rock, the slap bass of funk and the more modern sounds of synthesizers and dance beats,” according to a release.

The Werk Out Festival 2022 initial lineup features;

The Werks (four sets)

Umphrey’s McGee (two sets)

Lawrence

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Stevie Wonder Dance Party (featuring members of Turkuaz, The Main Squeeze, TAUK & More)

Lespecial

Doom Flamingo

Melt

Hannah Wicklund

Couch

Eggy

Zoo Trippin’

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops

Dustin Smith & The Daydreamers

Chalk Dinosaur (live band)

Friends of the Dead: Grateful Dead Tribute

Baccano

Cotter

Formerly known as Buckeye Lake Music Center, the grounds of Legend Valley have played host to some of Ohio’s most memorable live performances of the past five decades, including half a dozen Grateful Dead concerts as well as tour stops from Lollapalooza, AC/DC, The Allman Brothers Band, and more.

General admission festival passes are available for $149. VIP packages for $299, which includes backstage camping, VIP Chill Lounge, artist meet and greets and more.

For more information, visit thewerkoutfestival.com. For tickets, visit werkoutpresents.ticketspice.com/wo22.

