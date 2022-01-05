IT’S BACK: Dayton Ale Trail 2022 passports now available, 2 new breweries added

Passports for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail are now available to be picked up at all 31 participating breweries. The 2022 prize is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.

Since its inception in the summer of 2018, local breweries have collaborated with each other on the annual beer adventure to promote Dayton’s craft brews. Leading the effort is Jason Moore from Crooked Handle Brewing Company and Michael Muncy from Hairless Hare Brewery.