It’s not too late: Here are 5 events you can still see to celebrate Black History Month 2022

The Gem City Selfie Museum is hosting the “Black History Month PopUp Exhibit” at the Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton. The program kicked-off on Feb. 1 and continues all month long with special events planned throughout Feb. All exhibit artwork and selfie backdrops were created by Dayton native Byron Smith.

All exhibit artwork and selfie backdrops were created by Dayton native Byron Smith.

What to Know
By Staff
Updated 2 hours ago

It’s not too late to do something to celebrate Black History Month. Here are five events you can check out tin the next seven days.

“Inside Out’' DCDC Winter Performance - Features dancer Countess Winfrey with a collaboration with her brother, jazz musician Wesley Winfrey under the direction of Debbie Blunden-Diggs, chief artistic and producing director for DCDC. 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, The Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Dayton. Visit dcdc.org for ticket information

DCDC Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs works with the company dancers Thursday Feb. 10, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

DCDC Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs works with the company dancers Thursday Feb. 10, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Explore‘I didn’t choose dance – dance chose me’: DCDC chief artistic director discusses career

“Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers” - Art exhibition celebrates African-American heroes. Through March 31 in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, 1 W 2nd St, Dayton. The exhibit is generally available for viewing Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday Noon - 6 p.m. Free.

Sierra Leone (artist, Dwayne Daniel). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Sierra Leone (artist, Dwayne Daniel). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Sierra Leone (artist, Dwayne Daniel). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Gem City Selfie Museum Pop-up Exhibit - Creative, informative, interactive celebration of Black History Month focusing on community and wellness. Noon to 6 p.m. through Feb. 28 at Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Free

ExploreCHEF TO WATCH: Isiah Davis, ‘The Cookieologist’

2021 Art of Soul! Juried Art Show - Saturday, Feb. 26. Final viewing of show is 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Awards ceremony is 1-2 p.m., National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, 1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce. Ceremony is included with museum admission: $6 per adult, $5 per senior, $3 for ages 6–17, Free for Ohio History Connection & NAAMCC members.

James Pate’s charcoal drawing, “Ayo’s Chair”

James Pate’s charcoal drawing, “Ayo’s Chair”

Black Lives as Subject Matter II” curated by Bing Davis - Art exhibit 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 27 at Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors. Free for members, youth 17 and under, EBT card holders, Blue Star families and Dayton Art Institute members at the Reciprocal ($150) level.

