It’s not too late: Here are 5 events you can still see to celebrate Black History Month 2022

Gem City Selfie Museum Pop-up Exhibit - Creative, informative, interactive celebration of Black History Month focusing on community and wellness. Noon to 6 p.m. through Feb. 28 at Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Free

2021 Art of Soul! Juried Art Show - Saturday, Feb. 26. Final viewing of show is 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Awards ceremony is 1-2 p.m., National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, 1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce. Ceremony is included with museum admission: $6 per adult, $5 per senior, $3 for ages 6–17, Free for Ohio History Connection & NAAMCC members.

Caption James Pate’s charcoal drawing, “Ayo’s Chair” Caption James Pate’s charcoal drawing, “Ayo’s Chair”

Black Lives as Subject Matter II” curated by Bing Davis - Art exhibit 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 27 at Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors. Free for members, youth 17 and under, EBT card holders, Blue Star families and Dayton Art Institute members at the Reciprocal ($150) level.