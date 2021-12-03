IT’S ON: Voting now open for Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows & Hidden Elf Contests

The popular Whimsical Windows contest in downtown Dayton has returned with a twist.
Each holiday season, the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Dayton Holiday Festival present the annual Whimsical Windows contest, where small businesses downtown show off their creativity. Local restaurants and shops decorate their storefront windows with festive displays in hopes of being voted as the public’s favorite.
The winning business will receive a cash prize in an amount that’s yet to be announced.
This year, 17 Dayton businesses are participating in the contest. Use this map to take a walking tour of all the contenders as you enjoy holiday shopping in the downtown district.
After exploring, be sure to cast your vote to help decide the public’s favorite storefront. Voting is open now through Dec. 30. Access the free, online voting tool here.
“In addition to voting, this year’s Whimsical Windows offers another way for the public to get involved,” according to a release from the DDP. “Each participating window will include a small Elf on the Shelf hidden somewhere in the display. Find the elf and snap a photo to enter to win Downtown Dollars to spend at more than 80 downtown businesses.”
Each photo of an elf in a different window texted to 937-668-7227 counts as one entry, so feel free to submit different elves for multiple entries. One winner will be drawn each of the weeks of Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27 for the weekly prize of $100 in Downtown Dollars. A different winner will be selected each week.
