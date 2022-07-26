BreakingNews
Jason’s Deli to close Beavercreek location
dayton logo
X

Jason’s Deli to close Beavercreek location

Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its Beavercreek sandwich shop effective Monday, August 1.

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its Beavercreek sandwich shop effective Monday, August 1.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
51 minutes ago

Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its first Dayton-area restaurant location effective Monday, August 1, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The deli, located at 2819 Centre Drive beside Giordano’s Pizza, opened in April 2019.

“We are extremely grateful that we had the opportunity to serve the Beavercreek community and we cherish our time spent here,” the post said.

Jay Tortorice, spokesman for the Jason’s Deli franchise group, previously told this news outlet the Beavercreek restaurant location near Wright State University and The Mall at Fairfield Commons was appealing.

ExploreDayton’s new food hall now open: Meet the vendors

“We think it’s a great combination of daytime employment, retail draw and surrounding residential,” he said.

The sandwich shop’s menu features a variety of specialty sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, paninis, muffalettas, pasta and potato dishes. A vegetarian menu and a gluten-sensitive menu also are offered.

Jason’s Deli, a family-owned and community-focused sandwich chain, has 250 restaurant locations in 28 states. The chain has three other Ohio delis - two in Columbus and one in Cincinnati.

For more information about Jason’s Deli, visit www.jasonsdeli.com.

Explore‘There’s nothing like it in Dayton’: Underground performance space in Dayton Arcade features reggae band Thursday

In Other News
1
‘There’s nothing like it in Dayton’: Underground performance space in...
2
Dayton’s new food hall opens its doors: ‘This is much needed in the...
3
Dayton area u-pick flower fields offer chance to relax with family...
4
For King & Country, performing Tuesday at Fraze, sparks new beginning...
5
Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top