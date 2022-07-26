Jason’s Deli to close Beavercreek location

Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its first Dayton-area restaurant location effective Monday, August 1, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The deli, located at 2819 Centre Drive beside Giordano’s Pizza, opened in April 2019.
“We are extremely grateful that we had the opportunity to serve the Beavercreek community and we cherish our time spent here,” the post said.
Jay Tortorice, spokesman for the Jason’s Deli franchise group, previously told this news outlet the Beavercreek restaurant location near Wright State University and The Mall at Fairfield Commons was appealing.
“We think it’s a great combination of daytime employment, retail draw and surrounding residential,” he said.
The sandwich shop’s menu features a variety of specialty sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, paninis, muffalettas, pasta and potato dishes. A vegetarian menu and a gluten-sensitive menu also are offered.
Jason’s Deli, a family-owned and community-focused sandwich chain, has 250 restaurant locations in 28 states. The chain has three other Ohio delis - two in Columbus and one in Cincinnati.
For more information about Jason’s Deli, visit www.jasonsdeli.com.
