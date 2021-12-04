dayton logo
X

‘Jeopardy’ champ who grew up in Dayton continues historic run

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
Caption
Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
Updated 2 minutes ago

Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy” winning streak grew more historic Friday night.

Caption
"Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings with Amy Schneider.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

"Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings with Amy Schneider.
Caption
"Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings with Amy Schneider.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Reigning for 13 days, her winnings total $536,400. She is now the fourth all-time champion in regular-season play.

At the beginning of Friday’s episode, host Ken Jennings noted Schneider was the fifth-highest money-winner in regular-season play. In fact, at this point in her run, he said almost no other player has won more money in the first 12 games, including himself.

“The only other 12-day champ with more money than Amy at this point is James Holzhauer,” Jennings said. “That’s very lofty company, indeed.”

ExploreUPDATE: The reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion. Who is Dayton’s own Amy Schneider?

The Top 3 highest-winning champions in regular-season play are Jennings ($2,520,700), Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601). Schneider surpassed Jason Zuffranieri to take fourth place.

During the interview segment, the Oakland, California engineering manager discussed her love of theater, particularly Shakespeare.

“I have been (an actor) from childhood up through about six or seven years ago,” she said. “I got into Shakespeare as a kid. So, out of his plays, I’ve done 12 of them at one time or another, and there have been some repeats in there as well.”

ExploreReigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion rolls on

Schneider grew up in Dayton, graduating from Chaminade-Julienne High School. She was also active in Drama Club and appeared in both plays and musicals, particularly “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Snoopy.” She also appeared in the Dayton Playhouse productions of “Mame,” “Oliver!” and “Scrooge.”

Competing since Nov. 17, Schneider has a two-week break due to a special Professors Tournament. She’ll be back in action Monday, Dec. 20.

“Jeopardy” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

In Other News
1
IT’S ON: Voting now open for Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows &...
2
VOTE NOW: Which Dayton business has the best Whimsical Window?
3
TONIGHT: Your guide to the most festive First Friday of the year
4
The art of making art: A tribute to Stephen Sondheim
5
Reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion rolls on

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top