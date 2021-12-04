‘Jeopardy’ champ who grew up in Dayton continues historic run

The Top 3 highest-winning champions in regular-season play are Jennings ($2,520,700), Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601). Schneider surpassed Jason Zuffranieri to take fourth place.

During the interview segment, the Oakland, California engineering manager discussed her love of theater, particularly Shakespeare.

“I have been (an actor) from childhood up through about six or seven years ago,” she said. “I got into Shakespeare as a kid. So, out of his plays, I’ve done 12 of them at one time or another, and there have been some repeats in there as well.”

Schneider grew up in Dayton, graduating from Chaminade-Julienne High School. She was also active in Drama Club and appeared in both plays and musicals, particularly “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Snoopy.” She also appeared in the Dayton Playhouse productions of “Mame,” “Oliver!” and “Scrooge.”

Competing since Nov. 17, Schneider has a two-week break due to a special Professors Tournament. She’ll be back in action Monday, Dec. 20.

“Jeopardy” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.