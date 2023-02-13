Juice bar moving into Dayton cafe, Kettering bakery to take its space

“We can’t wait to be a part of the downtown community and are thrilled to be so close to UD and the hospital (and lots of our fav local businesses),” the post said.

Glo Juice Bar + Cafe is not closing. The cold-pressed juice and smoothie cafe is moving into Butter Cafe, located at 1106 Brown St. in Dayton, according to a Feb. 10 Facebook post.

“As we all know, March 2020, the pandemic wreaked havoc on new businesses and the food service industry,” the post said. “With lasting effects far into 2022, we just haven’t been able to catch-up. Sustaining Glo Juice Bar as a stand-alone brick-and-mortar has been nearly impossible.”

To keep Glo Juice Bar’s 100 percent vegan, gluten-free and organic menu available to the Dayton market, owner Amy Beaver has decided to move the operation into Butter Cafe, the juice bar’s sister restaurant.

The post explained customers will be able to order cold-pressed juice, smoothies and smoothie bowls along with vegan/gluten-free salads, soups and sandwiches at the cafe.

In July 2022 Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar announced plans to combine concepts into one space at The Flats at South Park, located at 619 Nathan Place in Dayton. This location is less than half a mile from their current building on Brown Street.

“As Butter Cafe continues to build out an amazing new space, Glo Juice Bar gains some prime real estate for you to grab cold-pressed juice, smoothies, smoothie bowls, coffee drinks and more right inside the door! or while waiting for a table at Butter Cafe,” the post said.

Beaver previously said the project was expected to take about a year to complete.

As Val’s works to reopen on Brown Street, Woodie said they are planning to do weekly popups. The bakery’s first popup will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at Tony and Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts, located at 129 E. Third St. in Dayton.