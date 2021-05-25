JUST IN: Beach Boys, Buddy Guy summer concerts announced in Dayton

Blues icon Buddy Guy and the legendary Beach Boys have stops planned in Dayton this summer.
Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & The Family Band and The Beach Boys will both perform summer shows at The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, located at 6800 Executive Blvd.
Buddy Guy is set to perform on Friday, August 27 and The Beach Boys will play on Sunday, July 18.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday, May 28 at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.
“As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history,” stated a release from The Rose. “The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and are an American icon to fans around the world.”
The group’s stop in the Miami Valley is a part of their “The Beach Boys 2021 Feel Flows World Tour.” Having sold over 100 million records worldwide and having more than five decades of touring under their belts, the band has performed more concerts than any major rock band in history, according to The Rose.
Buddy Guy, a Rock Hall of Fame inductee, is the recipient of seven Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 37 Blues Music Awards — the most any artist has received — the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.