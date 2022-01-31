JUST IN: Chicken Head’s to open ghost kitchen ahead of grand reopening

Chicken Head’s fans won’t need to wait as long as originally thought to get that signature Dayton chicken flavor.
Chicken Head’s, which closed its doors on W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Feb. 2021, will open a ghost kitchen inside the former Arepas & Co Colombian Comfort Food at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.
Ghost kitchens allow restaurants to utilize an existing kitchen space — sometimes shared with another business — to operate on a carryout and delivery-only basis without the expenses that come with an official brick and mortar operation.
Anthony Head, owner of Chicken Head’s, feels the space is an intermittent step for the restaurant ahead of its grand reopening at its new location at 865 North Main St. in Dayton. He wants to get the ghost kitchen up and running as soon as possible and expects it to be ready by the end of Feb. or mid-March.
“It will get our collaboration going and start getting some good food out to the people as soon as possible,” Head said. “Kettering had this opportunity that came up and it made sense for us financially. Kettering has amazing demographics for our brand and has a similar delivery radius (as the Dayton Chicken Head’s location).”
Chicken Head’s official new location is expected to open sometime in late spring or early summer.
Collaborating with Head in the new North Main St. space are three local businesses: Simply Savory by Rachel, a signature seasoning spices vendor; Nimbus Comic Cafe, a Trotwood coffee roaster; and The Cookieologist, selling fresh-baked cookies. However, only The Cookieologist will join Chicken Head’s at the ghost kitchen location.
A limited Chicken Head’s menu will be available at the ghost kitchen and the operation will be cashless. Ordering will be exclusively online through the Chicken Head’s website at chickenheadsdayton.com. Delivery will be available through third-party services like DoorDash, though Head encouraged customers to do carryout whenever possible to avoid using third-party vendors.
“Customers will come to our parking lot, there will be a pick-up window, they walk-up to the ramp and grab their food and have a good meal,” he said.
In addition, Head intends to keep the ghost kitchen open after the official Chicken Head’s location opens in Dayton later this year.
About the Author