JUST IN: First acts announced for 2022 Levitt Pavilion season

The Nashville-based New Respects, an energetic group dubbed “New Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone, will perform Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

King, who will appear as part of the Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Country/Bluegrass Series, was originally scheduled to perform last year but his concert was cancelled due to weather. He’ll be performing Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.