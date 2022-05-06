JUST IN: Jubie’s Creamery opening second location next week

dayton logo
Jubie's Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road, in the former Heartland Pharmacy location.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A Fairborn ice cream shop, owned and operated by a Miami Valley native, is opening a second location in Moraine next week.

Jubie’s Creamery will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road, in the former Heartland Pharmacy location.

Jubie's Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Julie Domicone owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey. Her father has owned and operated Domicone Printing on Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn for 50 years. Her mother purchased the Fairborn Jubie’s location, 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, in 2011 and the family opened the ice cream shop in 2018.

“We’ve always wanted to grow,” Julie said. “We never wanted Fairborn to be our only operating store.”

She explained they first starting thinking about adding a second store right before the pandemic hit.

“Once that happened, we put the breaks on it,” Julie said.

The family started looking at properties in the summer of last year. Julie said they were looking for a location that didn’t have other ice cream shops nearby and that was connected to several different communities. The Moraine ice shop is located right down the street from West Carrollton High School.

“This cross street is huge for traffic,” Julie said. “This complex itself seems really, really busy from what we’ve heard, since we started our renovations. People are excited it’s completely full now and coming back to life.”

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jubie’s Creamery is a “one-stop ice cream shop” with 32 flavors of homemade ice cream. This includes, Choc-A-Lot, its nationally acclaimed flavor. The ice cream shop also has a soft-serve custard that Julie described as denser and richer than a typical soft-serve. Guest can order traditional scoops, sundaes, shakes, blasts, parfaits and much more.

“You can never not be happy when you’re eating ice cream,” Julie said.

She explained that over the years she has enjoyed the response from the local community at the Fairborn location and can’t wait to see it continue at their second location. Some of her favorite memories over the last four years are giving students jobs and talking to local schools about entrepreneurship.

Jubie’s Creamery in Moraine will have indoor seating and a drive-thru. The ice cream shop will mirror the Fairborn location’s hours, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Julie said they plan to switch to summer hours towards the end of the month.

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

“We’re excited to serve the community,” Julie said.

The ice cream shop is still hiring for team members and team leaders. For more information visit, www.jubiescreamery.com or the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

