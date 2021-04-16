JUST IN: Larger fleet of Spin Scooters returns to Dayton

After hibernating through the winter weather season, Spin Scooters have returned to the streets of Dayton.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership announced that the San Francisco-based company, Spin, returned its electric scooters to Dayton Thursday morning. In fact, people have already been spotted zipping around downtown.
“We’re thrilled to be returning our fleet to Dayton streets,” said Dan Winston, regional general manager for Spin. “Our scooters will give residents and visitors a safe, socially-distant, and sustainable transit option. We’re committed to investing in the Dayton community and will be hiring for local positions throughout 2021.”
Using the scooters is easy, though riding is not free. Download the Spin app, find a charged scooter in a safe place and go. The scooters are dockless, meaning they can be left anywhere and tracked using built-in GPS.
The company said riders can email support@spin.pm, or call 1-888-262-5189 if they’re having issues with a scooter or would like to request the relocation of a scooter.
“We’re really excited that Spin has decided to come back to Dayton because they’re a great addition to the many different modes of transportation we have in downtown,” said Allison Swanson, DDP marketing and public relations manager. “There’s the Flyer bus, the Link bikes and now with Spin, it’s just an addition to the creative ways that you can come and explore in downtown Dayton.”
Spin first debuted in Dayton in August 2019 with 100 scooters. This week, 200 Scooters were deployed, and according to the DPP, the company plans to scale up with demand throughout the spring.
Since their arrival, the city has changed its laws around electric transportation devices, including e-scooters and electric assisted bicycles.
The scooters initially needed to shut down by late evening. However, they can now operate until one minute before midnight.
Spin Scooters cannot be used on Fifth Street in the Oregon District due to “incompatible infrastructure,” said Valerie Beerbower, DDP economic development project manager.
Beerbower also reminded riders, when locking up their bikes or when finishing a scooter ride, to properly secure the vehicle in the “furniture zone” of the sidewalk where the vehicle will not impede pedestrian or wheelchair access.
Electric scooters are to be ridden with the flow of traffic, either on the street or preferably in the bike lane where possible.