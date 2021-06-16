JUST IN: Middletown’s N.E.W. Ales Brewing to release new brew in celebration of Pride Month

In celebration of Pride Month, N.E.W. Ales Brewing is gearing up to release #alphabetmafia, a new 4.9% ABV pale ale brewed with cascade hops. The new brew will be tapped on-site at N.E.W. Ales Brewing, located at 1521 1st Ave. in Middletown, at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

The release will be just in time for the start of the 3rd annual Middletown Pride celebration. Happening June 25 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Middletown, the celebration will include live music, the “Color Crawl,” the “High Heel Dash,” and more. For more information on the event, visit the event’s Facebook page.