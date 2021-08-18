JUST IN: New Girl Scout Cookie unveiled for 2022

When someone asks the age-old question, “What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?,” you might have an updated response.
The Girl Scouts have announced a new member to its famous family of Girl Scout Cookies. “Adventurefuls” cookies will be available in January 2022 at the start of the annual cookie season, in addition to 11 other returning favorites.
“An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures,” according to the Girl Scouts website.
For more information, visit the Girl Scouts website at girlscouts.org.
