New Panera Bread opens in Washington Twp.

Days after the Centerville Panera Bread on Main Street closed shop, a new location has opened about five minutes down the road.
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the newest Dayton-area Panera Bread opened at 821 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. The new restaurant and bakery features a drive-thru, curbside pickup and will be open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are proud to be opening a third bakery-café in the wonderful community of Washington Township” said Sam Covelli, owner and operator. “Whether choosing to dine in, drive-thru, pick-up, or order delivery, we strive to serve delicious food and a great experience for our customers.”
Today and Friday, customers are able to participate in a different grand opening special each day.
• Sept. 2: Buy a “You Pick 2″ and get a free $5 gift card
• Sept. 3: Buy one breakfast souffle, get one free (maximum three souffles free)
“The new café will also be raising funds for the Dayton Children’s Hospital chapter of the On Our Sleeves mission, which helps to provide free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas, and educating families and advocates,” according to a release. “Funds will be raised via the Round Up at the Register program.”