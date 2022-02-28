Legendary progressive rock icon to play Schuster

Dubbed the “sonic master of progressive rock,” the London-born, Grammy-winning Parsons, an icon in the music industry as an engineer, musician and producer, landed a job at the famous Abbey Road Studios at age 19. He worked as assistant engineer on The Beatles’ last two albums, “Abbey Road” (1969) and “Let it Be” (1970). His status grew as engineer of Pink Floyd’s classic 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” He also produced the debut album of Ambrosia in 1975

Also in 1975, he met Eric Woolfson, who joined him as a songwriting and performing partner to form what became known as The Alan Parsons Project. The APP’s 1976 debut album, “Tales of Mystery And Imagination, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, paved the way for a signing to Clive Davis’ newly launched Arista label. A string of hit albums followed including “I Robot” (1977), “Pyramid” (1978), “The Turn of a Friendly Card” (1980) and many more.