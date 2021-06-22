Local adventure: Earn bragging rights with Passport to MetroParks program

-Look for the Passport logo in ParkWays and the Nature is Open blog to learn how many stamps can be earned for each activity completed.

-Find Passport stamps at metroparks.org/2021-passport-to-metroparks/ as well as in ParkWays. Cut them out and paste them in the passport or use recycled materials, such as paper or cardboard, to create a poster where stamps can be pasted and displayed.

-”Take photos as you complete activities and post them to social media with the hashtag #Passport2MetroParks. We’ll share some of our favorites on MetroParks’ social media channels, too!” stated Five Rivers MetroParks on their website.

“Because there are so many ways to play, both in the parks and at home, you’ll find you can curate your experience to whoever is playing with you,” DiFranco said.