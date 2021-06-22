Take a hike!: Dayton’s can’t-miss hiking trails of summer 2021

When hitting the trail in the summer, it’s important to stay hydrated, check the forecast and dress for the weather, wear sunscreen and check often for ticks. Any time of the year, however, remember to wear proper footwear and always follow leave-no-trace rules.

For more experienced hikers:

🥾Twin Creek MetroPark orange trail — Germantown

-6 miles of natural surface trail that features a lot of different terrain.

🥾Germantown MetroPark silver trail — Germantown

–1.6 miles of natural surface trail.

🥾Twin Valley Trail — multiple trailhead locations

-“Most people don’t realize there’s that kind of mileage within MetroParks,” said Angie Sheldon, MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator. “You don’t even feel like you’re in the city.”

-At 27 miles long, the Twin Valley Trail has been featured in Backpacker Magazine. The trail is 30 minutes from downtown Dayton, connecting the existing trail networks of Germantown and Twin Creek MetroParks. The backpacking trail is a close-to-home opportunity to experience a hike, “reminiscent of other wilderness trails with beautiful hills, babbling brooks, abundant wildlife, history and small town charm,” according to Five Rivers.

🥾Taylorsville East Park orange trail — Vandalia

– 3.2 miles of varying terrain. Not too crowded.

For newbie to experienced hikers:

🥾Heart Healthy Trail at Germantown MetroPark — Germantown

– 1.7-mile natural surface trails at the park that take you by wetlands and into a pollinator prairie.

🥾Possum Creek MetroPark green trail — Dayton

- .3 miles of natural surface trail.

🥾Carriage Hill MetroPark’s new Heart Healthy Trail — Huber Heights

– 1.8 miles of flat natural surface trail.

🥾The Narrows — Beavercreek

Narrows Reserve is one of the most beautiful and up-close ways to experience the Little Miami River on foot. The trail offers close to 6 miles of trails that wind along the Little Miami River, through woods and a meadow and is primarily easy terrain.

