Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of Chop Suey

The Chop Suey on E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering permanently closed last week prompting many Dayton-area residents to share their favorite memories of the restaurant.

From trying Chinese food for the first time to making Chop Suey a family tradition, the restaurant will surely be missed.

Here are 10 memories shared via Facebook:

“Our favorite place when we lived in Dayton. My mother and I had a tradition, since our birthdays were exactly one week apart (Sept. 4 & 11), we would eat there together on the Saturday between our birthdays. We lost mom last year. Now Chop Suey Carryout is gone,” Karl Webb wrote. “I wish the owners a very happy retirement and hope they read this and know what an important part they played in our family.”

“First place I had Chinese food after graduating in 1974. Ate there many, many times,” Lynn Shank-Frost wrote. “So sad to see it close. Thank you for the 51 years.”

“I’ve eaten here so much in my 20s,” Shannon Thomas wrote. “My grandma loved Chinese and we’d always get way too much chop suey every time she visited! Thank you for everything.”

“Our favorite Chinese dinner came from here,” Debi Morningstar wrote. “We moved to Florida and have never found a restaurant close to this. Best of luck to the owners, I am sure you will be missed!”

“My husband and I ate there weekly when we were dating in 1982,” Brenda Riber Williams wrote.

“Literally the best Chinese restaurant in town, possibly even all of Ohio,” Alex Taylor wrote. “I’ve ate there since I was a kid and never had a single bad meal or interaction with the staff. I’m so upset to see this place go, I’m gonna miss it a lot.”

“When I was younger (I) used to live in the apartments near Delco, this used to be the only place I could really afford to eat at. Good times,” Corey Skidmore wrote.

“I remember my dad taking us here to eat when (we) first came to Dayton; beautiful memories especially since my dad has passed away,” Debra Boekel wrote. “Thanks for the memories. Always loved your chop suey.”

“A frequent stop for late night fried rice after a movie at the theater next to it,” William Martin wrote. “Thanks for the great food and memories!”

“I started going there in 9th grade so around 1980 when I was on the fire station right behind it, (I) used to stop in and grab dinner on (the) way to training,” Paul Hail wrote. “(I) have eaten there many times over the years. Sad to see it go.”

The restaurant officially closed on Friday, Sept. 1 as the owners have decided to retire after 51 years, the voicemail for the restaurant said.

The Chop Suey carry out opened in 1972 with principals Chii Yeng and Say K. Wong, according to our archives. Yeng had been teaching physical education at Antioch College in Yellow Springs for four years, while Wong had been in Dayton about a month. Wong previously worked in restaurants serving Polynesian and Chinese foods in Washington and New York City. Yeng also had been in the Polynesian and Chinese food business.