Make a difference: How you can help needy families

“Right now, we are focusing on feeding families that are without, and providing resources where there is little,” says the group’s founder and guiding light Beth Mann. “We are partnering with the Dayton Mall in order to distribute much needed items to families in need. With winter coming, and resources dwindling, it is very timely to put this message out in our community.”

According to the mall’s marketing director Karen Kelly Brown, who oversees the project, the Dayton Mall Non-Profit Co-Op is set up like a store, only it’s not open to the general public. It currently serves 12 nonprofit organizations with the list continuing to grow. Those nonprofits that have registered with the co-op make appointments, and can come anytime the mall is open to gather items for those they serve.