Mario Kart tournaments for all ages coming to Dixie Twin Drive-In

“We wanted to partner with Connect E-Sports and bring a video game tournament to the Drive-In to produce an event Dayton has never seen before,” said Alan Copeland, general manager of Dixie Twin Drive-In. “These events will help bring various generations together for a fun night out featuring video-games.”

Connect E-Sports, an E-Sports center located in downtown Dayton, said all matches will be recorded and later uploaded to their YouTube channel.