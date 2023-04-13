Market, music and murals at Front Street Art Jam in downtown Dayton

Front Street is kicking off its outdoor season with an Art Jam Sunday, April 16 in celebration of art from live music to live art installations.
The artist collective hosts over 150 individual artists, galleries and small business. Front Street in particular hosts outdoor markets April through October in Dayton and a monthly Third Sunday Art Hop. The Art Jam signals the start of these community events and serves for a day of creativity, according to Front Street marketing director Samantha Mang. The festivities will gather close to 60 vendors for an artisan market and over 250 artists for crafts, gallery open houses and a larger-than-life live mural painting.
This year’s Art Jam is a bundle of Front Street’s past events including the annual Folk Art Street Fair and the annual Street Art Jam and Market for a “big celebration of all things creative,” Mang said.
Belt Sander Races hosted by Greg Seitz Woodworking, glass blowing demos with AV Glass, a portable planetarium courtesy of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, and a community postcard project facilitated by Vagabond Studio & Gallery to support local seniors will all come together for the street celebration. Live music from DJ Space Wolf, DJ Jazzzz, and Ludlow, The Band will perform during the celebration and Kyleen Downs will perform at Vagabond Studio and Gallery after the Art Jam at 5 p.m.
Mang also noted street artists from Columbus as well as Dayton will work on the live mural paintings.
“We have a big wall in our in our courtyard, and it’s completely whitewashed,” Mang said. “This will be the second year in a row that these artists are back putting up new, fresh murals, and everybody will get to really see them at work during the event.”
“We are really excited this year to have our friends from Levitt Pavilion, Boonshoft, Dayton Society of Artists and a couple of others out to celebrate the day with us,” Mang added. “We’re able to make it a hands-on event and really engage the community as they’re here shopping and exploring art and such.”
Food trucks will serve the festival with food, beer and treats. Gionino’s Pizzeria Huffman, The Forking Pierogi, The Rolling Oasis, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Frios Gourmet Pops! will assemble a food court for the street fair, and a beer garden will be set up with craft beer from Half Baked Brew.
The Art Jam starts at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. rain or shine.
HOW TO GO
What: Front Street Art Jam
When: Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton
More Information: Visit https://frontstreet.art/pages/front-street-art-jam.
