MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Neil Haskell thinks he can play King George – and succeeds

Previous credits: In addition to spending four years in “Hamilton” on Broadway covering six male ensemble roles as a swing including King George and Charles Lee, Haskell appeared in the Broadway productions of “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” “9 to 5,” “Bring it On: The Musical,” “Cinderella” and “Tuck Everlasting.” He was also in the off-Broadway production of “Altar Boyz.” His TV credits include “Station 19″ and “Glee,” and he danced in the film adaptations of “Jersey Boys” and “Rock of Ages.”

Thoughts on acting and dancing: Two months ago, the “Hamilton” tour played Haskell’s hometown of Buffalo, New York. He spoke with local radio station WBFO about playing King George in the shadow of Jonathan Groff’s original, Tony-nominated portrayal immortalized in the Emmy-winning 2020 Disney+ adaptation. He also shared his admiration for Andy Blankenbuehler’s stellar choreography. “It feels a whole lot different now than it did before the Disney+ version came out because now everybody knows what they think and what they expect of King George,” he said. “So, it was a little bit scarier coming back to the role because everybody knows what they expect of the show now… (‘Hamilton’) is an incredibly intense dance show. Andy Blankenbuehler painted this world with movement, with so much texture. And dancing the show for four years or so, my body was definitely feeling it, as anybody in the ensemble would be able to speak to. But it’s such a joy to be able to dance every night and some nights I miss that. And then some nights, I’m like, ‘God, my body is already sore from just being in the gym and warming up to do King George.’ So, I’m a little thankful that I’m not dancing the show tonight.”

HOW TO GO

