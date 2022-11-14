More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants.
The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
The signs encouraged customers to go to other Dayton area locations such as 1231 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek, 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Dayton and 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg.
The Fairborn and Clayton restaurant locations encouraged customers to visit the Vandalia location, but Dayton.com visited the restaurant on Monday and can confirm it is closed according to a sign.
The closures were confirmed after this new outlet reported the Nov. 4 closure of the Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp., which had been opened for less than five years.
All six restaurants appear to be owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, according to the posted signs.
TOMS King was founded in 2012, according to the franchise’s website. In 2018, Matt Carpenter, CEO of TOMS King, said in a release to this news outlet that TOMS King is one of the top-performing Burger King franchisees in North America.
The franchise also owns restaurant locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.
Dayton.com has reached out to Burger King and TOMS King about the closures but have yet to receive a reply.
Burger King, founded in 1954, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, according to the chain’s website.
About the Author