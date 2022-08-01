National Anthem tryouts open for UD’s 2022-23 season

National Anthem tryouts are now open for the University of Dayton’s 2022-2023 athletic season.
Organizers say in order to be considered you must submit an audition video. If chosen, you will have the chance to perform during a Dayton Athletics event this upcoming season. Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1.
National Anthem performance opportunities are limited and not guaranteed. Due to the volume of submissions, Dayton Athletics does not guarantee a response. However, all submissions will be reviewed, and if your submission is of interest to the Flyers, you will be contacted.
To apply or for more information, visit here.
In Other News
1
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
2
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye...
3
Women rule in Dayton filmmaker’s post-apocalyptic feature premiering...
4
Wednesday at the Rose: Goo Goo Dolls produced music in wooded isolation...
5
Best of Dayton 2022: Nominate here when the contest begins Aug. 8
About the Author