New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet, a new Asian buffet, is now open at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp.
The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Golden Corral. Golden Corral opened in July 2000 and shut it doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Signage was stripped from the building in July 2020.
“We offer a traditional Asian buffet dining experience plus some extras with an extensive sushi bar and a hibachi grill,” said manager Oscar Chen. “Anyone that wants a taste of Asian cuisine they can come here and get a taste of Japanese food, Chinese food and everything in between.”
Credit: Natalie Jones
The all-you-can-eat buffet features anything from Fried Rice, Lo Mein, General Tso’s Chicken, Honey Chicken, Dragon Rolls, California Rolls and Dynamite Fried Rolls to Macaroni and Cheese, Pizza, Desserts and much more, Chen explained. He said they have something for everybody.
“If you’re a sushi lover definitely (try) the sushi since our sushi chef is pretty experienced,” Chen said. “We have a very good variety of sushi that changes weekly. The hibachi is really good too, you get to pick what you like, give it to the chef and they cook it fresh for you.”
He added they also experiment a little bit with Fusion cuisine by creating items like sushi sandwiches that have seaweed on two sides and rice and other ingredients in between.
Chen said they decided to bring Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet to the Miami Twp. area because of the lack of buffets.
“A couple years ago this area was pretty packed with buffets,” Chen said. “After COVID, they all disappeared.”
Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet has around 15 employees and over 300 seats for guests including a party room, Chen said. He hopes the restaurant becomes a gathering spot for all groups of people.
For more information and prices, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
