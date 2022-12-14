Thai restaurant moving to former spot of Rusty Taco near Dayton Mall

Whitted has operated Thai Kitchen at 8971 Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall since 2017. When they make the move across the street from the mall, she said they plan to add a full bar and sushi.

“We want to add a new concept to Thai Kitchen because it has been a while,” Whitted said.

With the move, the restaurant is also gaining space. Whitted said the restaurant currently seats 50 people and will soon be able to seat 80 to 100 with the addition of a patio.

Thai Kitchen has also recently updated its logo.

“The custom hand lettering evokes a personal and exciting flavor as well as Asian art to match our Thai cuisine,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “The Tuk Tuk is an iconic vehicle in Thailand and is now our new icon! We’ll be using this Tuk Tuk moving forward on several different items so when you see this Tuk Tuk think ‘Thai Kitchen!’”

Whitted said they had been looking to relocate for a long time and this space became available at the “right time.”

Whitted also owns Thai Table at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. and has plans to open Hello Thai in January at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Thai Table is offering a gift card promotion until the end of the year where customers can buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 gift card in return.

For more information, visit the following Facebook pages: Thai Kitchen and Thai Table.