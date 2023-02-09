New candy store opens Friday in Tipp City

He described the community as having an “old town feel that you just don’t find in a lot of places in America anymore.”

The owners are hoping to add a carefree sense of nostalgia by having items that will remind people of their childhood.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The candy store will have an ‘80s and ‘90s vibe and feature a large variety of bulk candy where customers can mix and match and fill a cup for a set price. Underwood said they will have everything from gummy products and salt water taffy to cotton candy, Sour Strips and Now & Laters.

Explore Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

In addition to candy, the store will have glass bottle sodas, Ashby’s Sterling ice cream, toys, and vintage packs of cards and comic books.

Rad Candy Company will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the candy store’s Facebook page.